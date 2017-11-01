O'Leary nabbed one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-14 win over Oakland.

O'Leary took a back seat as Buffalo's ground game pummeled Oakland's front. The third-year player caught a pair of passes for over 25 yards apiece in his first start in place of Charles Clay (knee). He wasn't quite as explosive on Sunday, but appears to be getting at least one more shot with the starting job as Clay appears unlikely to return in time for Thursday's meeting with the Jets.