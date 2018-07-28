O'Leary was spotted limping off the field at Saturday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The extent of O'Leary's ailment is not well known at the moment. Prior to limping off the field a second time Saturday, O'Leary left originally left practice with an ankle injury but soon returned. Buffalo will likely go down the cautious route with O'Leary given that is just Day 2 of training camp. In the meantime, Khari Lee could be a name to watch during O'Leary's temporary absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories