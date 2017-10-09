Bills' Nick O'Leary: May have been injured
O'Leary may have suffered an injury late in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
With Charles Clay (knee) exiting in the first half and failing to return, O'Leary took over as Buffalo's No. 1 tight end. The 2015 sixth-round pick limped off the field with an apparent injury of his own toward the end of the contest, finishing with five catches for a team-high 54 yards on six targets. The Bills are fortunate to have a Week 6 bye, followed by a Week 7 matchup with Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...