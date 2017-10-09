O'Leary may have suffered an injury late in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

With Charles Clay (knee) exiting in the first half and failing to return, O'Leary took over as Buffalo's No. 1 tight end. The 2015 sixth-round pick limped off the field with an apparent injury of his own toward the end of the contest, finishing with five catches for a team-high 54 yards on six targets. The Bills are fortunate to have a Week 6 bye, followed by a Week 7 matchup with Tampa Bay.