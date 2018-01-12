Bills' Nick O'Leary: Modest improvement
O'Leary finished his third NFL season with 22 catches on 32 targets for 322 yards and two touchdowns.
All of those figures were career highs, though they still kept O'Leary off the radar of most leagues. The new coaching staff seems to like him and wasn't afraid to give him regular looks when starter Charles Clay was out with a knee injury for a spell, though O'Leary still seems best suited as an NFL backup. Even if by the small chance Clay isn't brought back for 2018, the team would be more likely to put a bigger passing threat in the starter's role and ride O'Leary as the backup for another season.
