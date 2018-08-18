O'Leary led the Bills with four catches for 70 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown catch, during Friday's preseason win over the Browns. "He made a big play for us. I thought Nate [Peterman] did a good job of finding him," coach Sean McDermott told Mitchell Courtney of the Bills' official site. "Nick is a good football player. He's played a lot of snaps for us, so I was happy to see him reap the benefits of his hard work."

O'Leary headed into camp as the No.2 tight end, but he's been pushed by Jason Croom, Logan Thomas, Khari Lee and Keith Towbridge to the point where he's been seeing action with the third team, as was the case for part of Friday's game. So part of the reason he probably saw so much action was so the team can determine if it wants to keep him or cut him. Consider his performance Friday a win toward trying to beat out his competition.