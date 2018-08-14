O'Leary, who's served mostly as the primary backup tight end the last three seasons behind Charles Clay, might be on the roster bubble with new candidates emerging in training camp, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Logan Thomas, Khari Lee, Jason Croom and Keith Towbridge are all in the mix with O'Leary for what will likely be two backup spots behind Clay. O'Leary is serviceable, but he's also never wowed anyone in his three NFL seasons and he's so-so at a variety of things. At some point the Bills could end up looking for a better receiver or a better blocker. The coaches have let other tight ends sneak in some reps with the No. 2's in camp lately, so O'Leary will need to step up his game over the last three preseason contests to cement a roster spot. While he's still the favorite for the backup job, this could end up anywhere from that result to him not even making the team.