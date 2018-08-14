Bills' Nick O'Leary: No. 2 role not a lock
O'Leary, who's served mostly as the primary backup tight end the last three seasons behind Charles Clay, might be on the roster bubble with new candidates emerging in training camp, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.
Logan Thomas, Khari Lee, Jason Croom and Keith Towbridge are all in the mix with O'Leary for what will likely be two backup spots behind Clay. O'Leary is serviceable, but he's also never wowed anyone in his three NFL seasons and he's so-so at a variety of things. At some point the Bills could end up looking for a better receiver or a better blocker. The coaches have let other tight ends sneak in some reps with the No. 2's in camp lately, so O'Leary will need to step up his game over the last three preseason contests to cement a roster spot. While he's still the favorite for the backup job, this could end up anywhere from that result to him not even making the team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...