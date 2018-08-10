O'Leary (ankle) did not catch a pass in Thursday's 28-23 loss to the Panthers in the preseason opener.

O'Leary's prior ankle issue didn't prevent him from suiting up Thursday, but his lone contribution to the stat book came in the form of a tackle on special teams. The tight end will look to get more involved with the offense in Friday's next exhibition outing against the Browns.

