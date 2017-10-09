O'Leary's (undisclosed) teammate Charles Clay had his knee scoped and is set to miss multiple weeks, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

O'Leary was nicked up in Sunday's game as well but coach Sean McDermott didn't seem to express concern about it Monday and instead pointed at having confidence in O'Leary to step it up in Clay's absence. O'Leary doesn't have the pass-catching pedigree as Clay, but the third-year man out of Florida State displayed nice hands since the summer and did put up a 5-54-0 line with the added opportunity Sunday. Someone has to catch the ball in Buffalo -- Jordan Matthews is also out -- so O'Leary could end up being a factor in deeper formats until Clay gets healthy.