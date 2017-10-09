Bills' Nick O'Leary: Opportunity knocks
O'Leary's (undisclosed) teammate Charles Clay had his knee scoped and is set to miss multiple weeks, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
O'Leary was nicked up in Sunday's game as well but coach Sean McDermott didn't seem to express concern about it Monday and instead pointed at having confidence in O'Leary to step it up in Clay's absence. O'Leary doesn't have the pass-catching pedigree as Clay, but the third-year man out of Florida State displayed nice hands since the summer and did put up a 5-54-0 line with the added opportunity Sunday. Someone has to catch the ball in Buffalo -- Jordan Matthews is also out -- so O'Leary could end up being a factor in deeper formats until Clay gets healthy.
More News
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...