Bills' Nick O'Leary: Probable No. 2
With Charles Clay receiving a rest day, O'Leary worked with the first unit during Sunday's training camp practice, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
While O'Leary has almost no chance to beat out Clay for the top job, there's also not that much competition behind him other than some project guys. Clay's health at this stage of his career is no sure thing, so while O'Leary offers almost no fantasy value at the present time, he's also one injury away from being the main tight end.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...