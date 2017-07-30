With Charles Clay receiving a rest day, O'Leary worked with the first unit during Sunday's training camp practice, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

While O'Leary has almost no chance to beat out Clay for the top job, there's also not that much competition behind him other than some project guys. Clay's health at this stage of his career is no sure thing, so while O'Leary offers almost no fantasy value at the present time, he's also one injury away from being the main tight end.