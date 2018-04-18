The Bills re-signed O'Leary -- an exclusive rights free agent -- this week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Starter Charles Clay is almost certain to be back for another season as well, so that leaves the pecking order pretty much the same as last season, with Clay, O'Leary and Logan Thomas as the top three guys heading into summer. The Bills are expected to address other needs instead of taking a top tight end in the upcoming draft, though it also wouldn't be a surprise if they added one in the middle to late rounds.