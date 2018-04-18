Bills' Nick O'Leary: Re-ups for 2018
The Bills re-signed O'Leary -- an exclusive rights free agent -- this week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Starter Charles Clay is almost certain to be back for another season as well, so that leaves the pecking order pretty much the same as last season, with Clay, O'Leary and Logan Thomas as the top three guys heading into summer. The Bills are expected to address other needs instead of taking a top tight end in the upcoming draft, though it also wouldn't be a surprise if they added one in the middle to late rounds.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...