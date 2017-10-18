Bills' Nick O'Leary: Ready for action
O'Leary (undisclosed) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
With Charles Clay (knee) sidelined, O'Leary is fully expected to get the starting nod Sunday. However, he'll have a tough matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that's held tight ends to a league-best 21.8 receiving yards per game. With that said, O'Leary seemed fully capable of playing a key part of the Bills' passing game when Clay went down in Week 5, catching five of six targets for a team-high 54 yards.
