Bills' Nick O'Leary: Responsibilities may be cut back
O'Leary's teammate Charles Clay (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
O'Leary has been starting since Clay underwent a minor procedure on his knee, but it looks like the starter will return in at least some capacity this week. Couple that with the team debut of receiver Kelvin Benjamin and it looks like O'Leary is about to become a more minor part of the offense.
