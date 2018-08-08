Bills' Nick O'Leary: Resumes practicing
O'Leary (ankle) has returned to practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
O'Leary was limited early in training camp, but he appears to be fine heading into Thursday's preseason opener against the Panthers. He could receive a good number of reps with Charles Clay and the starters likely to see limited action.
