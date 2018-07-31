O'Leary (foot/ankle) was limited at Tuesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

O'Leary limped off the practice field Saturday and was spotted in a walking boot Sunday, but it turns out his injury isn't too serious. He's locked in as the Bills' No. 2 tight end, with the potential for a few more opportunities this season after averaging 10.1 yards on his 32 targets last year.

