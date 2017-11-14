O'Leary caught one of two targets for a seven-yard touchdown in Sunday's 47-10 loss to New Orleans.

The touchdown was the first of O'Leary's career. O'Leary took the reins with Charles Clay out in recent weeks with three 50-yard games in his previous four outings. He showed on Sunday that he can still be somewhat productive with Clay back in the fold, seeing the field for 19 offensive snaps to Clay's 29, but it is also likely that Clay will begin overtaking some of those snaps in the coming weeks as he knocks off some of the rust from his mid-season knee injury. Expect O'Leary's production to decline accordingly.