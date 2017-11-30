Bills' Nick O'Leary: Second straight missed practice
O'Leary (back) is not practicing again Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
While he still might rally Friday, O'Leary has been taking a back seat to a mostly healthy Charles Clay in the offense once again. Couple that with his current injury and he's not a viable option this week, even though it would behoove the Bills to throw some surprises at the Patriots, a team that typically has their number.
