Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that O'Leary (back) will be back at practice this week, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

O'Leary was inactive for the first time all season in Sunday's loss the Patriots, but it appears the back injury will only cost him one week. Barring any setbacks during practice expect O'Leary to be back for the Week 14 matchup against the Colts, working in a backup role to starting tight end Charles Clay.