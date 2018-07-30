O'Leary (foot/ankle) wore a walking boot Sunday, Dan Fetes of WROC Rochester reports.

One day after limping off the practice field, O'Leary was limited to spectator status while donning a boot on his injured right foot. His upcoming absence should free up first-team reps for Logan Thomas and Khari Lee in formations with multiple tight ends. Charles Clay is locked in atop the depth chart, but there's been some thought O'Leary could see an uptick in pass-catching opportunities after averaging 10.1 yards per target on 32 looks last season.

