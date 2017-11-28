O'Leary caught both his two targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Chiefs.

O'Leary was on the field for 43 percent of the offensive snaps, not all that much less than Charles Clay's 64 percent as the latter continues to work his way up to full speed from a knee injury. However, Clay is clearly Tyrod Taylor's main guy (4-60-0 on Sunday), primarily leaving O' Leary to handle blocking duties and serve as an occasional secondary target.