Bills' Nick O'Leary: Tendered by Bills
The Bills extended the exclusive rights tender to O'Leary on Tuesday, ESPN.com reports.
O'Leary recorded a career-high 22 receptions for 322 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Bills last season. Charles Clay is still the starter in Buffalo, but O'Leary will serve as a solid backup in 2018.
