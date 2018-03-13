Play

The Bills extended the exclusive rights tender to O'Leary on Tuesday, ESPN.com reports.

O'Leary recorded a career-high 22 receptions for 322 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Bills last season. Charles Clay is still the starter in Buffalo, but O'Leary will serve as a solid backup in 2018.

