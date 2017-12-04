Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that O'Leary (back) will be back at practice this week, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

O'Leary was inactive for the first time all season Sunday against the Patriots, but it appears the back injury will only cost him one week. Barring any setbacks during practice this week, expect O'Leary to be back for Sunday's game against the Colts.