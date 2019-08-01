Bills' Nico Siragusa: Inks deal with Buffalo
Siragua signed a contract with the Bills on Thursday.
Siragusa was most recently with the Colts, where he was let go after spending just three weeks with the team. It's been a tough road for Siragusa, who tore his ACL, MCL and PCL before his rookie season with the Ravens even started, and he has been floating around the league since then.
