General manager Brandon Beane stated that Hines, acquired by the Bills at the trade deadline earlier this week, is expected to work in the punt return game Sunday against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills official site reports.

It would have been nice if Beane spelled out what Hines is going to do in the actual offense, but for now we have to assume he's a co-No. 2 with rookie James Cook, with each player offering something valuable but not enough to hog up the playing time. Hines has better pass-catching skills than Cook or starter Devin Singeltary, though neither of Hines' new teammates is a slouch in that area either. The Bills have made a few references to Hines needing to get up to speed with the playbook, so the most likely scenario in Week 9 seems to be him having a key special teams role with a sprinkle of plays in the offense. He's a risky fantasy start until we see how things go for the next couple of games.