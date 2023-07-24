Hines sustained an injury to his left AFC when he was struck by a Jet Ski while away from the Bill's facility, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hines, who is expected to miss the coming season, is likely to have surgery to repair his knee some time this week. Getzenberg adds that the expectation and goal is for the running back to return to the field for the 2024 campaign. Prior to his injury, Hines had been in line to compete for change-of-pace touches in Buffalo's backfield, as well as serve as a key returner for the team. In his looming absence, James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray currently profile as the Bills' top three backs, with undrafted free agent Jordan Mims also in the mix.