Hines carried once for three yards and recorded a four-yard reception in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

After logging 21 snaps a week earlier in the Bills' 14-point win over the Patriots, Hines saw his playing time drop off a bit in a more competitive Week 14 contest. He took the field for nine snaps on offense, well behind starter Devin Singletary (27) and ascending rookie James Cook (22). Though Cook was held to 15 total yards on five touches against the Jets, his strong performances in recent weeks should be enough to keep him ahead of Hines on the depth chart for the foreseeable future.