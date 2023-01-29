Between seven regular-season starts with the Colts and nine with the Bills, Hines rushed 24 times for 33 yards and one TD while posting a 30-241-1 line in the passing game during the 2022 season.

Hines made a bigger mark in the return game, especially in his time with the Bills following the trade for Zack Moss, finishing with 554 yards on kickoff returns and a 29.0 average to go with 264 punt return yards and a 9.8 average. Hines also returned two kickoffs for scores in a memorable game during the Bills' first contest following the Damar Hamlin incident. The Bills seem to like the speed and versatility Hines brings to the table, though his modest value would go up only if free agent teammate Devin Singletary departs for greener pastures this offseason.