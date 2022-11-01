The Colts agreed to trade Hines to the Bills on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Buffalo has been reliant on Devin Singletary out of the backfield this season, as he has 94 touches versus 53 combined for rookie James Cook and Zack Moss, the latter of whom is going back to Indy in this deal, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. With Hines on board, though, the offense now has a steady receiving threat at running back. For his career, Hines has reeled in 78 percent of his 300 targets at a clip of 7.3 yards per catch while also averaging 4.0 yards per carry and scoring 17 TDs in 72 games across five seasons.