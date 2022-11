Hines rushed once for three yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions.

Hines finished fifth on the team in carries, trailing fellow running backs Devin Singletary (14) and James Cook (two), as well as quarterback Josh Allen (10) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (two). Buffalo seems to have traded for Hines primarily due to his special teams prowess rather than to use him on offense; Hines added a 26-yard kickoff return in the Thanksgiving Day win.