Hines figures to continue to make an impact as a kick/punt returner this coming season, Ryan O'Halloran of the Buffalo News reports.

As training camp approaches, however, Hines' volume in the Bills offense is difficult to project, given that the team's backfield also includes James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray. After heading to Buffalo in a trade with the Colts last November, Hines logged just six carries and five catches in nine games, but now that he's more up to speed with the playbook, the 26-year-old does have the ability to contribute more in 2023, both as a pass-catcher or change-of-pace option. That said, it may take an injury or two or two among the Bills' other running backs in order for Hines to garner enough touches to merit fantasy consideration.