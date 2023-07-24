Hines (knee) suffered a significant injury away from the Bills' training facilities Monday and is expected to miss the entire 2023 campaign, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hines joined Buffalo at the trade deadline that season and was expected to contribute as a versatile depth or change-of-pace option in 2023, but it appears that the 26-year-old will instead be shut down for the year. Further tests should confirm the severity of Hines' injury shortly, but the timing is particularly brutal, as in 2022 he had to operate without full command of the playbook. James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray could all see slight upticks in their workload if Hines indeed misses the entire season, in addition to Cook, Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir each getting more opportunities in the receiving game.