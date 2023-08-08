Hines had ACL reconstruction surgery Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Hines' surgery was inevitable after suffering the injury in a jet ski accident in July. Although he has not officially been placed on injured reserve as of yet, that will likely be his next destination, as he has already been declared out for the 2023 campaign. He'll now work toward getting healthy and being able to make a return in 2024.
