The Bills selected Torrence in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 59th overall.

Buffalo needed to improve along the offensive line in this draft and gets a nice value pick here in Torrence. The Florida product was projected to be among the first interior linemen taken, with his biggest proponents projecting him as a late first-round pick. Torrence is massive at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds with long arms and 11.25-inch hands. He isn't a plus athlete, but he adds a mean streak and physicality to a line that had played with finesse in recent seasons. Torrence has pass-blocking chops as well, as Dane Brugler of The Athletic notes that he did not allow a sack in his 1,501 career snaps.