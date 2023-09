Torrence has won the starting right guard job to start the season, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The second-round rookie has earned the role over veteran Ryan Bates, among others, not a bad feat for a first-year player. Torrence was as dependable as they came as a lineman for Florida, but his initial competition will bump to a whole new level when the Bills take on the defensively fierce Jets in a Week 1 primetime matchup.