Bills' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Signs one-year deal with Bills
Odighizuwa signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Thursday.
Odighizuwa, a former 2015 third-round draft pick by the Giants, was released by New York in August of 2017 after being handed a four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy. The third-year defensive end recorded only six combined tackles during his two seasons with the Giants, but could benefit from the change of scenery Buffalo presents.
