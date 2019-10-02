Bills' Patrick DiMarco: Battling concussion
DiMarco is in the league's concussion protocol, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
DiMarco's in danger of missing Sunday's game versus the Titans. His absence wouldn't directly affect the fantasy realm, although he's useful in opening up holes for Frank Gore and Devin Singletary (hamstring) and pass blocking. The latter could have a major impact on Matt Barkley if Josh Allen (concussion) can't go.
