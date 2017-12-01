DiMarco (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the patriots but expected to play, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

DiMarco rarely gets offensive touches, but he's a skilled blocker and that's what he's kept around for in Buffalo. If he suffers a setback and can't play, though, the Bills may have to get creative since LeSean McCoy (knee) and Mike Tolbert (hamstring) are both dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday's game, leaving Travaris Cadet as the lone healthy running back.