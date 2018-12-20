DiMarco was limited during Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

DiMarco briefly became a surprise option in the rushing attack Sunday against the Lions, as the Bills were down all four running backs before Keith Ford was able to make a quick return following his minor scare. The veteran DiMarco did see his first carry -- a nice nine-yard power run -- but that may be it for him offensively this season. In seven NFL campaigns, that's only the fourth time he's toted the rock.

