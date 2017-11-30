Bills' Patrick DiMarco: Misses Thursday's practice
DiMarco (ankle) is not practicing Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
DiMarco practiced fully Wednesday even though he was listed on the injury report, so perhaps this is just scheduled maintenance for a veteran with a minor injury. If it's worse than that, the Bills would have issues to deal with since they only have five running backs/fullbacks on the roster and three of them missed practice Thursday.
