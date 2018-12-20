DiMarco (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session.

DiMarco's full practice likely means he's set to play in Sunday's game against New England. The veteran full back has been targeted in the passing game just four times this season, hauling in three catches for 62 yards while carrying the ball only once for nine yards. He'll figure to see his usual role as a blocking option for the Bills in Week 16.

