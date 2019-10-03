Bills' Patrick DiMarco: Progressing in recovery
DiMarco (concussion) is participating in Thursday's practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
DiMarco has progressed to participating in non-contact football activities, indicating that he's nearing the final step of the league's concussion protocol. It remains to be seen whether DiMarco will receive medical clearance from an independent neurologist in time for Sunday's tilt against the Titans, but at the very least he isn't likely to be sidelined for long. The fullback plays a key blocking role in Buffalo's offense.
