Bills' Patrick DiMarco: Set to play versus Patriots
DiMarco (ankle) will be active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
DiMarco's availability comes as no surprise as he was deemed likely to play heading into the weekend. He could see a slight uptick in snaps with Mike Tolbert (hamstring) sidelined, though LeSean McCoy and Travaris Cadet figure to lead the backfield in touches.
More News
-
Bills' Patrick DiMarco: Questionable in Week 13•
-
Bills' Patrick DiMarco: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Falcons' Patrick DiMarco: Signing with Bills•
-
Falcons' Patrick DiMarco: Practices in full Friday•
-
Falcons' Patrick DiMarco: Has best season of career•
-
Falcons' Patrick DiMarco: Catches two touchdowns against Colts•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...