DiMarco (ankle) will be active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

DiMarco's availability comes as no surprise as he was deemed likely to play heading into the weekend. He could see a slight uptick in snaps with Mike Tolbert (hamstring) sidelined, though LeSean McCoy and Travaris Cadet figure to lead the backfield in touches.

