Bills' Phidarian Mathis: Limited Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathis (shoulder) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
Mathis was unable to suit up for Sunday's Week 11 win over the Bucs, but he appears to have a chance to return for Thursday night against the Texans. Mathis has logged 52 defensive snaps across three appearances this season.
