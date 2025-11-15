default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mathis (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Mathis played a season-high 21 defensive snaps in Week 10 at Miami, but he'll sit out in Week 11 with a shoulder injury. His absence could open up additional reps on the defensive line for veteran Jordan Phillips.

More News