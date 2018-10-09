Gaines suited up for the first time in three weeks during Sunday's win over the Titans, logging two solo tackles.

Gaines suffered a dislocated elbow in a Week 2 loss to the Chargers and missed the next game due to the injury. Then the Bills kept him out of action for a second game even though he was mostly healed. While Ryan Lewis got the Week 5 start across from stud starter Tre'Davious White, it was Gaines that saw the bulk of the action with 40 defensive snaps to Lewis' 16. Expect the playing time to continue trending toward the more experienced Gaines so long as he's healthy and performing up to coach Sean McDermott's standards.