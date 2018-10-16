Gaines posted seven tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Texans. He was on the field for all 61 defensive plays.

After missing part of the season due to injury while also having to share the starting role with Ryan Lewis following the bizarre retirement of Vontae Davis, Gaines was the clear-cut starter for Week 6 and posted his biggest statistical day of the season. Gaines had a key penalty in the fourth quarter that helped the Texans come back against the Bills, but also had some good plays as well, as part of a defense that's been nothing short of excellent the past two games. While Lewis might suit up again and see some action while Gaines sits a few plays, it seems the Bills are pretty happy with their defense right now and the starting role is for Gaines to run with.