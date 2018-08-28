Bills' Phillip Gaines: Battling for starting job
Gaines has performed well since being acquired in free agency and is pushing veteran Vontae Davis for a starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White, Mitchell Courtney of the Bills' official site reports.
Davis is probably the favorite, but he hasn't wowed anyone since being picked up this summer and coach Sean McDermott has been stating Gaines remains in the running for the job.
