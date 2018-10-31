Bills' Phillip Gaines: Career-high 10 tackles
Gaines accumulated a career-best 10 tackles (nine solo) during Monday's 26-5 loss to the Patriots.
Gaines was all over the field Monday night, as he attempted to stop Tom Brady and the Patriots' high-powered offense. Gaines had just 16 tackles prior to Monday's contest, so don't expect him to repeat this career-best performance on a regular basis.
