Gaines, signed as a free agent after spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs, has been the main No. 3 nickel corner during OTA practices, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills play a style of defense where the nickel corner sees the field often, illustrated by last year's No. 3 guy, Leonard Johnson, (who wasn't re-signed) seeing the field for 61 percent of the defensive snaps. Gaines has never logged more than 44 tackles in a season, but he's also spent his entire career in a much different defense. Johnson totaled 53 tackles in the system in 2017.