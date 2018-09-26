Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Gains is healthy and ready to play, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Gaines was inactive for Sunday's 27-6 win over the Vikings due to an elbow injury, but now appears to have fully recovered. If the 27-year-old is able to participate in practice this week, expect him to suit up for Sunday's game against the Packers.

More News
Our Latest Stories