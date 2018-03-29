Gaines was signed Thursday, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

At least the equipment manager will have it easy, as the Bills lost starter E.J. Gaines to the Browns this offseason, while Phillip now joins the Buffalo cornerback group. Gaines was a reserve corner for the Chiefs for four seasons, and that's the role he'll likely play with the Bills behind starters Tre'Davious White and Vontae Davis. His new team values experience and culture fit, and that's exactly what Gaines will provide.