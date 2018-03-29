Bills' Phillip Gaines: Heads to Buffalo
Gaines was signed Thursday, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.
At least the equipment manager will have it easy, as the Bills lost starter E.J. Gaines to the Browns this offseason, while Phillip now joins the Buffalo cornerback group. Gaines was a reserve corner for the Chiefs for four seasons, and that's the role he'll likely play with the Bills behind starters Tre'Davious White and Vontae Davis. His new team values experience and culture fit, and that's exactly what Gaines will provide.
More News
-
Chiefs' Phillip Gaines: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Chiefs' Phillip Gaines: Sustains elbow injury•
-
Chiefs' Phillip Gaines: Records four tackles in preseason loss•
-
Chiefs' Phillip Gaines: Dislocates finger•
-
Chiefs' Phillip Gaines: Bothered by knee•
-
Chiefs' Phillip Gaines: Suits up for season finale•
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...